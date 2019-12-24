UrduPoint.com
Masood Urges Muslim Ummah To Unite For Kashmir Cause

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 04:55 PM

Masood urges Muslim Ummah to unite for Kashmir cause

President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan has said that Kashmiri brothers and sisters were facing Indian repression like never seen before

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan has said that Kashmiri brothers and sisters were facing Indian repression like never seen before.

They, he said, are imprisoned in their homes and are being made to live without any basic amenities.

He made these remarks while interacting with a 14-member delegation of religious scholars including Naif Bin Hassan Bin Hussainy, Haji Imdad Memon and Waleed Panhwar who called upon the President here at Jammu and Kashmir House.

The President on the occasion said the whole of the Muslim Ummah is like one body. Palestine and Kashmir are in turmoil and the whole Ummah is in pain because of the oppression faced by our brothers and sisters living there. "We must unite and alleviate the sufferings of the Kashmiris and Palestinians", he said.

The AJK President said that Kashmir has been made an open air prison where the people are being tortured, maimed and blinded. They are living through the darkest hour of their history, he added.

He urged the religious scholars to pray for the Kashmiris living under oppression.

He said that the Modi led BJP-government in a pre-meditated manner is making Kashmiris homeless in their own homeland. He added that laws and conditions are moulded in a manner forcing Kashmiris to leave and in turn the Indian government is facilitating the settlement of Hindus from all over India in IOJK.

The recent Citizenship Amendment Act has brought up an uprising across India, he said. The slogan of the Kashmiris "we want freedom" now echoes all over India.

Speaking to the guests from Saudi Arabia, the President said that Saudi Arabia is the land of two holiest places and is revered by all Muslims across the world.

He said that special prayers be offered at the Two Holy Mosques for the oppressed Kashmiris suffering at the hands of the occupying forces and also in their struggle for their freedom.

He thanked the Saudi government for their assistance after the 2005 earthquake and also for providing funds for the construction of the state of the art building of the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir in Muzaffarabad.

