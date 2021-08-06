Masood urges people to use communication means to expose dirty face of India

ISLAMABAD, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan Friday said that Pakistan adopted political and diplomatic way to highlight Kashmir issue at every international fora, but needed to use more communication means to expose dirty face of India.

Talking to ptv news he said, it was heavy responsibility of every Pakistani and Kashmiri to use social and other communication means to show Indian forces' brutality on humanity which had made innocent Kashmiris' life miserable.

He said that India has established concentration camps in Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) to force political activists to discard their quest for liberty, he further said that the territory's economy had also been ruined and created economic instability in the area.

"Millions of Hindus from India have been illegally domiciled to reduce Muslim majority in the occupied state and working against anti-Islam. Eighty per cent of the Kashmiris' land has been expropriated for Hindu settlements and businesses.

Hundreds of Kashmiri youth have been killed in the cordon and search operations," the state president narrated.

More than 9 lacs Indian occupation army, the AJK president said, had killed hundreds of young men, incarcerated thousands of boys and children and forcibly disappeared Kashmiris.

There was no such precedent in world that an occupant army was brutally crushing humanity and the the entire world kept silent on Kashmir cause, they only can see and term terrorism in Germany and in Europe, he questioned.

President said a strong nation and economy could play pivotal role to resolve the issue on emergency basis, adding that the resolution tabled in the Parliament of the Commonwealth of Australia a positive initiative for the people of Kashmir and we are grateful to the people of Australia.

He urged whole Pakistani and Kashmiri community around the globe to use every digital social tool to expose actual face of India.