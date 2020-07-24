UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Masood Warns Against Sinister Designs Of Indian Leadership On Kashmir

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 10:00 PM

Masood warns against sinister designs of Indian leadership on Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan on Friday paid solemn tribute to the 10 million strong Kashmiri diaspora across the world for passionately highlighting the cause of Kashmiris.

Addressing a seminar "Kashmir Under Siege", organized here by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, he warned of sinister designs of Indian leadership on Kashmir.

India, he said, was conspiring to disintegrate Pakistan under its strategy of 'Akhand Bharat'. "This is what Mohan Bhagwat says, this is what Narendra Modi says and this is what Rajnath Singh says," he added.

The Indian leaders in responsible positions, he said, were threatening Pakistan with disintegration through conventional warfare as they were pursuing the fascist policy of Hindutva.

He categorically stated that any attack on Azad Kashmir would eventually be deemed an attack on Pakistan.

Sardar Masood said India had occupied Kashmir and its rulers were now bent on colonializing the disputed state.

But Kashmir would ultimately become a part of Pakistan as per the Partition Plan of 1947. Had the voices of the people of Jammu and Kashmir were heeded to, it would have been included in Pakistan, he added.

He said Syed Fakhar Imam as the Chairman of Kashmir Committee had galvanized the public opinion in Pakistan and mobilized parliamentarians to forcefully raise the Kashmir issue at the world fora. He very well pursued the parliamentary diplomacy on Kashmir.

He said despite lack of economic resources, a force of volunteers had originated from the AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan with a command and control system. With a small quantity of weapons, they used sticks and rods to defeat the Dogra Army deputed in tgheir areas.

Had the Kashmiris not fought in 1947 with meager resources, Pakistan today would not have had a defensive ramp in the shape of GB and AJK, he added.\932

Related Topics

Pakistan India Attack World Army Narendra Modi Jammu Sardar Masood Khan Azad Jammu And Kashmir From Million

Recent Stories

Aldar opens Soul Beach at Mamsha Al Saadiyat

35 minutes ago

HRCP warns Punjab assembly of fueling bigotry

2 hours ago

Islamabad High Court expresses dissatisfaction on ..

5 minutes ago

WTO Arbitrators Back Russia in Dispute With EU on ..

5 minutes ago

Digital platform launched to provide business incu ..

5 minutes ago

Administration removes encroachments

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.