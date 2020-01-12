UrduPoint.com
Masood Warns RSS, BJP Leaders To Refrain From Giving Irresponsible Statements

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 12th January 2020 | 05:30 PM

Masood warns RSS, BJP leaders to refrain from giving irresponsible statements

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) :President Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Masood Khan, Sunday warned the Indian Manoj Mukund Naravane and the BJP-RSS leaders – Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Mohan Bhagwat – not to give irresponsible and provocative statements of imposing a war on AJK and Pakistan.

In statement issued here he said, the Indian Army is trained to deal with soft targets like unarmed civilians.

He said for the past 72 years it has accumulated experience in brutalizing Kashmiris or killing its own civilians. It has no experience of fighting an equal.

He said if it takes the risk of attacking Azad Kashmir or Pakistan, the Indian armed forces would be crushed because on this side the valiant Armed Forces and the people of AJK and Pakistan are ready to teach India a lesson for its crimes against humanity in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK).

The President also said that India must not forget that it was defeated in 1948, 1965 and 1999; besides being pummeled in 1962 by China.

"Against this dismal record, it is in India's own interest not to indulge in bravado and braggadocio", the President said and highlighted that at the dictation of the BJP and RSS, the new Indian army chief was trying to divert attention from the nationwide protests against the CAA and NRC.

"I think this time their ruse will not work because Indian citizenry has seen through their malicious designs", he said.

