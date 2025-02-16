Open Menu

Masoor Khan Inaugurates Spring Plantation Campaign In Mansehra

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 16, 2025 | 08:10 PM

Masoor Khan inaugurates spring plantation campaign in Mansehra

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Climate Change, Forestry, Environment and Wildlife, Masoor Khan on Sunday launched the Spring Plantation Campaign 2025 during his visit to Kahnia Plantation, Gar Pur Forest Range, and Agror Tanawal Forest Division in Mansehra.

Accompanied by senior officials, including Chief Conservator Hazara Kifayatullah Baloch, Conservator Upper Hazara Farrukh Seer, Conservator Lower Hazara Farhad Ali, Principal of Government Thai school Tariq Ali Shah and divisional forest officers, Masoor Khan formally inaugurated the campaign by planting a chir pine sapling.

He praised the efforts of the Forest Department and stressed the significance of tree plantation in combating climate change and improving the ecosystem.

He remarked that afforestation is not only about enhancing greenery but also about ensuring a sustainable future for upcoming generations.

The Special Assistant further described tree plantation as a form of continuous charity, which benefits the environment by purifying the air, adding to the natural beauty, and providing sustenance and shelter for birds and wildlife.

Highlighting the government's dedication to environmental protection and sustainable development, Masoor Khan called upon the citizens to actively participate in afforestation initiatives. He urged local communities to contribute to these efforts, emphasizing that collective action is essential for preserving the environment and securing a greener future.

