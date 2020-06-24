UrduPoint.com
Masrat Zahra Wins International Potojournalism Award

Wed 24th June 2020 | 07:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Masrat Zahra, a freelance photojournalist from the city of Srinagar, has been named as winner of Anja Niedringhaus Courage in Photojournalism Award 2020, the International Women's Media Foundation (IWMF) announced.

According to a statement issued here on Wednesday "Masrat's use of color, composition, shadow and light infuses her imagery with both dread and community." Born in a Muslim family, Zahra has been working within Kashmir communities for four years now, as per The Kashmir Monitor.

Her work is mostly focused on stories about local communities and women.

Zahra said receiving the award as Kashmiri "shows that the work of journalists like me coming from small places is being acknowledged."

