Masroor Abbas urges Indian govt to release all religious leaders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2023 ) :All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leader in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir Maulana Masroor Abbas Ansari has urged the Indian government to release all the religious leaders, detained in different jails of India and the territory.

According to Kashmir media service (KMS), Maulana Masroor Abbas Ansari talking to media men in Srinagar said that the ban on large Eid prayer gatherings in the occupied territory should also be lifted.

He said, "Kashmiris want to live with freedom, dignity, and honour."He further said, "Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) has taught us to stand against oppression and injustice."