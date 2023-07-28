Open Menu

Masroor Abbas Urges Indian Govt To Release All Religious Leaders

Faizan Hashmi Published July 28, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Masroor Abbas urges Indian govt to release all religious leaders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2023 ) :All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leader in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir Maulana Masroor Abbas Ansari has urged the Indian government to release all the religious leaders, detained in different jails of India and the territory.

According to Kashmir media service (KMS), Maulana Masroor Abbas Ansari talking to media men in Srinagar said that the ban on large Eid prayer gatherings in the occupied territory should also be lifted.

He said, "Kashmiris want to live with freedom, dignity, and honour."He further said, "Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) has taught us to stand against oppression and injustice."

Related Topics

India Hurriyat Conference Jammu Srinagar Prayer Media All Government

Recent Stories

Yaum-e-Ashur to be observed tomorrow across countr ..

Yaum-e-Ashur to be observed tomorrow across country

2 minutes ago
 PML-N, PPP shortlist five names of politicians for ..

PML-N, PPP shortlist five names of politicians for caretaker PM: Khawaja Asif

27 minutes ago
 US lawmakers call for free, fair elections in Paki ..

US lawmakers call for free, fair elections in Pakistan

36 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 July 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 July 2023

4 hours ago
 UAE President, Mansour bin Zayed receive condolenc ..

UAE President, Mansour bin Zayed receive condolences from Saudi Crown Prince on ..

4 hours ago
APCA thanks caretaker Punjab Govt for salary incre ..

APCA thanks caretaker Punjab Govt for salary increase

11 hours ago
 UAE President receives phone calls offering condol ..

UAE President receives phone calls offering condolences on passing of Saeed bin ..

11 hours ago
 US Senate Passes NDAA Amendment to Create Tier Lis ..

US Senate Passes NDAA Amendment to Create Tier List of Countries by Corruption

13 hours ago
 Cricket: England v Australia 5th Test scoreboard

Cricket: England v Australia 5th Test scoreboard

13 hours ago
 July 2023 hottest month-ever, UN chief says, Eart ..

July 2023 hottest month-ever, UN chief says, Earth is in 'Era of global boiling ..

13 hours ago
 Decision making on scientific data for improved wa ..

Decision making on scientific data for improved water resource management critic ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan