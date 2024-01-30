- Home
- Pakistan
- Mass awareness, life skills, vital for integration of special children into society : President Alvi
Mass Awareness, Life Skills, Vital For Integration Of Special Children Into Society : President Alvi
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 30, 2024 | 04:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) President Dr. Arif Alvi on Tuesday underscored the significance of mass awareness about special requirements of persons with different abilities and equipping them with education and living skills for their meaningful integration into society.
He was speaking during the visit of the Society for Children in Need of Special Assistance (SCINOSA) Day Home - an institute for individuals with Down syndrome and other mental challenges – along with the First Lady Samina Arif Alvi.
The president emphasized that children with different abilities, were part of the society and equipping them with living skills could enable them to lead a meaningful life and perform daily chores at their own.
He also stressed the need for creating special employment opportunities for differently-abled persons in accordance with their capabilities and teaching them the specific skills, required for those jobs.
"Approach towards children with different abilities has been changing across the globe with the emphasis on their enrollment in routine schools and we in Pakistan as well need to step forward and work together for breaking the taboos and social stigma, attached to mental and physical challanges," he noted.
Federal and Sindh governments have made laudable progress in that regard by reserving special quota for differently-abled persons in public sector jobs while the banking sector was also inducting special persons, Dr. Alvi said adding that Governor SBP and heads of different banks had also assured of additional steps in that regard in a recent meeting on inclusion and empowerment of special persons and women.
The president said that mass awareness might play a key role in changing social perceptions and conduct and that was witnessed during the special campaign on breast cancer. The awareness initiatives including text and voice messages on symptoms and prevention reached millions of people across the country, that led to saving hundreds of lives, he added.
Dr. Arif Alvi specially mentioned the efforts of First Lady Samina Arif Alvi for raising mass awareness regarding breast cancer and differently-abled children and said that now she was working on mental health issues.
The president also appreciated SCINOSA for providing special care and training to differently-abled children and teaching them basic life skills.
Honorary secretary SCINOSA Zulfiqar Ali Ramzi, speaking on the occasion, said that realizing the fact that with special care and awareness children with different abilities, could lead their lives and added SCINOSA Day Home was imparting all necessary skills to them.
Principal SDH, Rizwana Khanum briefed that major objective of the Society was to establish a platform for teaching and training of children with different types of difficulties, to help them become self-sufficient and value-adding members.
Earlier, President Dr. Arif Alvi, visited different parts of the institute to inspect facilities for the education and training of differently-abled children and interacted with the special students who were busy at work either in learning classes, vocational activities or sports.
President Dr. Arif Alvi, also planted a sapling at SCINOSA Day Home on the occasion.
Recent Stories
PMML unveils manifesto for upcoming general polls
EPL’s 32nd season kicks off in UK, captivates fans nationwide
Realme Drops the Price on its C-Series Bestsellers
Elections 2024: 90% polling stations declared Sensitive
Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi sentenced to ten years in jail in cipher case
Hamid Khan terms cipher case as abuse of power
Imran Khan approaches IHC against appointment of state counsels
Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom in Sudan
Security forces foil terrorists’ attack in Balochistan’s Mach area
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2024
Pakistan deeply concerned over suspension of UNRWA's funding for Palestinians
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PIC maintains ISO certified hospital for 202411 minutes ago
-
PMML unveils manifesto for upcoming general polls16 minutes ago
-
Awareness workshop on electoral process held in UoP21 minutes ago
-
IPP to introduce new development model: Humayun Akhtar21 minutes ago
-
ECP issues polling scheme for Faisalabad31 minutes ago
-
Painting and Computer Poster Competition titled "Empower Women - Empower Pakistan" held at ICG, F-6/ ..31 minutes ago
-
KP election commissioner establishes Gender Desk for complaints redressal31 minutes ago
-
Federal Cabinet nods restructuring, digitization of FBR31 minutes ago
-
Students can apply for Romanian Government Scholarship 2024-25; HEC41 minutes ago
-
CM condemns terrorist attack in Machh41 minutes ago
-
Elections 2024: 90% polling stations declared Sensitive56 minutes ago
-
Cold weather with isolated, scattered rains predicted for KP1 hour ago