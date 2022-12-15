Mass cleaning drive kicked off in Abbottabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :Water and Sanitation Services Company Abbottabad (WSSCA), Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) and Assistant Director Local Government Abbottabad formally launched on Thursday a special cleaning campaign, inaugurated by the Tehsil Mayor Abbottabad Sardar Shuja Nabi.

Speaking on the occasion, the Tehsil Mayor Abbottabad Sardar Shuja said that during the cleaning campaign, garbage would be collected from drains, and slopes in the entire area and disposed of so that the people of the vicinity can be provided a clean environment.

He further said that all the institutions that are providing municipal services should cooperate with each other and facilitate the citizens at their doorsteps as per the vision of the provincial government and take immediate steps to redress the complaints for people to get relief.

Chairman board of Directors WASA Major Zulfikar Ahmad (R) while talking to the participants of the opening ceremony of the cleanliness campaign said that special measures would be taken for public awareness during the campaign.

He appealed to the local body members to conduct door-to-door campaigns for public awareness so that after cleaning the drains, garbage was not thrown there again. Major Zulfikar Ahmad (R) further asked the residents to support Wssca in allocating space for garbage bins at different places so that small or big containers could be kept there and citizens could throw garbage inside the container.

At the end of the meeting, Tehsil Mayor Abbottabad, Major Zulfiqar Ahmed (R), Member Board of Directors Wssca Khalid Khan Saduzai and Chief Executive Officer Engineer Rehan Yusuf distributed information pamphlets among the residents of the area.