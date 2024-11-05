Mass deworming initiative launched in KP to benefit 8 million children

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Deworming Initiative officially kicked off with a ceremonial launch by the Regional Manager of the program Muhammad Yasir in Haripur.

The event, which marked the commencement of the five-day Mass Drug Administration (MDA) campaign, Muhammad Yasir administer deworming tablets to a child, signaling the start of an extensive effort to improve public health in the region.

The initiative, running from November 4 to November 8, is aimed at reaching approximately 8 million school-age children between the ages of 5 and 14 across 22 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The program targets children in both urban and rural areas, with a particular focus on ensuring that even the most remote communities have access to the essential deworming treatment.

While talking to APP Regional Manager of the program Muhammad Yasir said that the deworming medicines, which have been approved by the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP), are safe and effective in treating intestinal worm infestations, a common issue affecting school-age children in many developing regions.

He said that according to health experts, untreated worm infections can lead to malnutrition, stunted growth, and impaired cognitive development in children, significantly impacting their overall well-being and academic performance.

During the MDA campaign, deworming tablets were administered by a team of trained education and health staff, working in collaboration with local authorities and community leaders to ensure widespread participation. The program is being carried out in schools, as well as at health facilities, to maximize coverage and reach children who may not be enrolled in formal education.

Muhammad Yasar emphasized the importance of the MDA campaign in promoting the health and future success of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's children. He stated, "Deworming is a simple yet highly effective intervention that has the potential to make a significant impact on the health and development of our children. By ensuring that children are free from intestinal worms, we are helping them achieve their full potential, both academically and physically."