Mass Deworming Initiative Launched In KP To Benefit 8 Million Children
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 05, 2024 | 01:00 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Deworming Initiative officially kicked off with a ceremonial launch by the Regional Manager of the program Muhammad Yasir in Haripur.
The event, which marked the commencement of the five-day Mass Drug Administration (MDA) campaign, Muhammad Yasir administer deworming tablets to a child, signaling the start of an extensive effort to improve public health in the region.
The initiative, running from November 4 to November 8, is aimed at reaching approximately 8 million school-age children between the ages of 5 and 14 across 22 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The program targets children in both urban and rural areas, with a particular focus on ensuring that even the most remote communities have access to the essential deworming treatment.
While talking to APP Regional Manager of the program Muhammad Yasir said that the deworming medicines, which have been approved by the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP), are safe and effective in treating intestinal worm infestations, a common issue affecting school-age children in many developing regions.
He said that according to health experts, untreated worm infections can lead to malnutrition, stunted growth, and impaired cognitive development in children, significantly impacting their overall well-being and academic performance.
During the MDA campaign, deworming tablets were administered by a team of trained education and health staff, working in collaboration with local authorities and community leaders to ensure widespread participation. The program is being carried out in schools, as well as at health facilities, to maximize coverage and reach children who may not be enrolled in formal education.
Muhammad Yasar emphasized the importance of the MDA campaign in promoting the health and future success of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's children. He stated, "Deworming is a simple yet highly effective intervention that has the potential to make a significant impact on the health and development of our children. By ensuring that children are free from intestinal worms, we are helping them achieve their full potential, both academically and physically."
Recent Stories
Lahore imposes bans motorcycles stands, rickshaws to tackle smog
Azam Swati re-arrested moments after release from Attock Jail
SC two senior judges write letter to CJP Afridi, ask for full court on 26th Cons ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 November 2024
Water Week 2024; Ahsan seeks global support to combat Pakistan’s climate-relat ..
Serbia's construction minister to resign after fatal roof collapse
Woman injured in Okara firing
Terrorist killed, weapon, ammunition recovered: ISPR
Increasing number of judges to help provide speedy justice: Advisor to Prime Min ..
Sabalenka advances to WTA Finals last four as Zheng ousts Rybakina
Senate passes three resolutions on Monday
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI lawmakers’ ruckus, sloganeering lead to prorogation of NA session10 seconds ago
-
DC Battagram directs to improve healthcare services26 seconds ago
-
Lahore imposes bans motorcycles stands, rickshaws to tackle smog5 minutes ago
-
Kashmiris to observe Jammu Martyrs’ Day tomorrow30 minutes ago
-
Azam Swati re-arrested moments after release from Attock Jail1 hour ago
-
AJK PM inaugurates Sahlar Bridge Project in Bhimber1 hour ago
-
NA session commences1 hour ago
-
SC two senior judges write letter to CJP Afridi, ask for full court on 26th Constitutional amendment2 hours ago
-
IRSA releases 114,100 cusecs water2 hours ago
-
Iranian FM arrives for consultations on ME situation, bilateral ties5 hours ago
-
AJK PM inaugurates public welfare projects in Bhimber13 hours ago
-
Woman injured in Okara firing13 hours ago