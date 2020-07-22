Mass distribution of masks and soaps in Machar Coloney

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Around 218,000 cloth masks and 75,000 soaps were being distributed in Machar colony, located at the edge of a fish harbor Kemari town,having an estimated population of 120,000.

Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), also known as Doctors Without Borders, has started the distribution of cloth masks and soaps, said a statement on Wednesday.

The door-to-door mass distribution of soaps and re-usable masks would take place over five days aimed to provide the community with tools to help prevent COVID-19 spread.

Every individual above 12 years of age was receiving two masks while three bars of soap to every household in Machar Colony.

This activity was being conducted with the support of the Sindh Health Department through a team of over 100 community health care workers.