Mass Fumigation Hits ICT's Hotspots As ICT Admin Urges Public Action
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 11, 2024 | 12:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) The district administration has intensified its efforts to curb the spread of dengue, targeting schools and urban areas with strict inspections, fumigation, and public awareness campaigns.
According to the spokesman of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration, the authority is enhancing its anti-dengue efforts, particularly focusing on schools and urban areas.
For this purpose, Assistant Commissioner (AC) led an inspection of six private schools, checking compliance with anti-dengue Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). Schools found to be breeding dengue larvae are facing strict action, and two individuals have been arrested for violating SOPs.
In this regard, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, has called for special attention to dengue prevention in schools.
He emphasized that schools must hold their staff accountable if larvae are found within their premises.
In addition to school inspections, the district administration is also carrying out widespread fumigation to control mosquito breeding across the Federal Capital.
After completing fumigation in rural areas, the campaign has now moved to urban areas. Mosquito spray and fogging are being conducted in various parts of the city. Fumigation has been completed in areas like Sector G-6, Aabpara, Melody, F-6 Markaz, and F-Seven Markaz.
DC Memon reaffirmed that the administration is making every possible effort to prevent dengue and that citizens are being informed about necessary precautions.
Meanwhile, h0ospitals have set up special wards to treat dengue patients. Irfan Memon reiterated that strict actions are being taken against those responsible for creating environments where dengue larvae thrive.
As part of ongoing efforts, fumigation is being expanded across the city. Areas like Main Railway Road, Shams Colony, and H-13 and other areas have seen fumigation efforts. The administration continues its work to cover more neighborhoods, including Jinnah Convention Centre, Constitution Avenue, and Blue Area, as well as suburban regions like Swan Garden, Jinnah Garden, and areas along the Expressway.
The fumigation process has also reached other key locations, such as Alipur, Sihala, Koral Chowk, Khanna Pul, Zia Masjid Stop, Sitara Market G-7, and Dhok Abbasi.
The DC has ordered the acceleration of fumigation in all parts of the city and has stressed the importance of raising public awareness about dengue prevention.
Residents are being urged to take precautionary measures to help fight the spread of dengue. Public awareness campaigns are ongoing alongside the fumigation efforts.
DC Islamabad, Irfan Memon, has called on citizens to join the district administration in combating dengue, highlighting that everyone must play their part to keep the city safe from this disease.
