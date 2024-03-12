Open Menu

Mass Funeral Of Building Collapse Victims In Interior City Held

Faizan Hashmi Published March 12, 2024 | 11:08 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Mass funeral of nine people including seven of a family who died under the debris of a collapsed building in interior city as result of a cylinder blast during sehar on Tuesday was offered here.

Led by Qari Matee ur Rasool Saeedi, the funeral prayers were attended by a large number of people in Totalan wali mosque near Pak Mai graveyard.

Later, the deceased were laid to rest in the graveyard.

It merits mention here that five kids along with their parents were victims in the tragedy while two persons of another house where the incident took place lost their lives.

The family was asleep in a mud house below the building which collapsed.

