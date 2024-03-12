Mass Funeral Of Building Collapse Victims In Interior City Held
Faizan Hashmi Published March 12, 2024 | 11:08 PM
Mass funeral of nine people including seven of a family who died under the debris of a collapsed building in interior city as result of a cylinder blast during sehar on Tuesday was offered here
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Mass funeral of nine people including seven of a family who died under the debris of a collapsed building in interior city as result of a cylinder blast during sehar on Tuesday was offered here.
Led by Qari Matee ur Rasool Saeedi, the funeral prayers were attended by a large number of people in Totalan wali mosque near Pak Mai graveyard.
Later, the deceased were laid to rest in the graveyard.
It merits mention here that five kids along with their parents were victims in the tragedy while two persons of another house where the incident took place lost their lives.
The family was asleep in a mud house below the building which collapsed.
APP/mjk
Recent Stories
Woman injured in cylinder blast
67,451 Rashan bags distributed in district: DC
Special counsel grilled over report that questioned Biden's memory
IHC allows Hiba Fawad to travel abroad
US consumer inflation up unexpectedly in February
Stocks rise after US inflation data doesn't change rate outlook
ECP sets March 26 hearing for Gandapur disqualification petition
Novacare to open Pakistan’s first internationally affiliated hospital in 2026
Bike lifter gang busted, three held
Restaurants offer an iftar cum dinner buffet in Ramadan
Mushaal inaugurates Iftar table at PIMS hospital
Father, two sons killed in Palosai firing
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Woman injured in cylinder blast3 minutes ago
-
67,451 Rashan bags distributed in district: DC3 minutes ago
-
IHC allows Hiba Fawad to travel abroad2 minutes ago
-
ECP sets March 26 hearing for Gandapur disqualification petition2 minutes ago
-
Novacare to open Pakistan’s first internationally affiliated hospital in 20262 minutes ago
-
Bike lifter gang busted, three held2 minutes ago
-
Restaurants offer an iftar cum dinner buffet in Ramadan1 hour ago
-
Mushaal inaugurates Iftar table at PIMS hospital1 hour ago
-
Father, two sons killed in Palosai firing1 hour ago
-
Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Dr. Mehmet Pacaci calls on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif1 hour ago
-
We should use word of 'independence' with pride instead partition: CJP1 hour ago
-
IHC allows Hiba Bukhari to travel abroad1 hour ago