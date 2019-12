Twenty couples tied the knots at a mass marriage ceremony organized by Saifullah Trust at Kolo Tarar

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :Twenty couples tied the knots at a mass marriage ceremony organized by Saifullah Trust at Kolo Tarar.

Trust Chairperson Madam Alia Saifullah garlanded the couples. Dowry items were also given to the brides and a lunch was served by the trust.

A large number of villagers attended the ceremony.

The chairperson called upon the philanthropists to come forward and follow the suit.