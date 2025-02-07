Open Menu

Mass Marriage Ceremony Held In Jhang Under CM’s 'Dhee Rani' Programme

Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2025 | 06:30 PM

Mass marriage ceremony held in Jhang under CM’s 'Dhee Rani' programme

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) A mass marriage ceremony for 75 couples from Jhang and Chiniot was organised on Friday under Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s 'Dhee Rani programme'. The event took place at a marquee in district Jhang.

Provincial Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal Sohail Shaukat Butt attended as the chief guest, alongside Secretary Social Welfare Javed Akhtar Mahmood, Commissioner Maryam Khan, Deputy Commissioner Jhang Ali Akbar Bhinder, and Deputy Commissioner Chiniot Safiullah Gondal. Several former assembly members and district officials were also present.

The minister congratulated the newlyweds on behalf of CM Punjab and conveyed her best wishes.

Each couple received a Rs. 100,000 Dhee Rani 'Salami' as a wedding gift from the Punjab government. In addition, the couples were provided with double beds, mattresses, dressing tables, dinner sets, cooking utensils, fans, and other household essentials.

Speaking at the event, Sohail Shaukat Butt highlighted that the 'Dhee Rani programme' is a testament to CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s commitment to public welfare. He said that the initiative aims to support daughters of Punjab, including those from minority communities, and will be remembered in history as a groundbreaking step.

The event concluded with a lunch for the guests, celebrating the joyous occasion.

