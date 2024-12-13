Open Menu

Mass Marriage Ceremony Next Month Likely

Muhammad Irfan Published December 13, 2024 | 06:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Under CM Punjab’s ‘Dhee Rani’ programme, the mass marriage ceremony for 25 couples is expected to be held in the district next month.

Over 511 applications for mass marriage ceremonies have been received by the divisional administration while 190 couples will tie the knot across the division. In the first phase, the marriage ceremony for 25 couples selected through lucky draws from district Faisalabad will be held on January 2, 2025.

These details were shared in a meeting chaired by Commissioner Silwat Saeed here on Friday.

Member parliamentarians, officers from divisional and district administrations, parents of couples and relatives will participate in the ceremony.

The Punjab Social Welfare Department will give Rs 100,000 as ‘Salami’ to each couple while lunch will be arranged by the Punjab government for 10 guests from bride side and the same from groom side for which Rs 2,000 per head have been allocated.

