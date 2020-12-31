Mass-marriage ceremony of 200 couples held in TandoAdam

A Mass-marriage ceremony of over 200 Hindu and Muslim couples was held here Wednesday under the aegis of local NGO odairo laal welfare

TANDO ADAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :A Mass-marriage ceremony of over 200 Hindu and Muslim couples was held here Wednesday under the aegis of local NGO odairo laal welfare.

The Chairman odairo laal welfare Rajkumar, President Sunjay Kumar Mamnani and others while talking to media said that more than 200 couples from poor and deserving Hindu and Muslim families have got married in the ceremony.

They said that odairo laal welfare organize Mass-marriage ceremony every year in December on a self help basis. They said that on this occasion different gifts were being given to the couples including dowry and other valuable household items . Among others Administrator Aijaz Ahmed Jatoi, PTI ladies wing Hyderabad leader Nazish Fatima,JI leader Imran Aziz Ghauri, Administrator city Higher Secondary school Mirza Ashfaq Ahmed Baig and a large number of citizens and invitees attended the ceremony