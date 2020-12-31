UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mass-marriage Ceremony Of 200 Couples Held In TandoAdam

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 12:59 AM

Mass-marriage ceremony of 200 couples held in TandoAdam

A Mass-marriage ceremony of over 200 Hindu and Muslim couples was held here Wednesday under the aegis of local NGO odairo laal welfare

TANDO ADAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :A Mass-marriage ceremony of over 200 Hindu and Muslim couples was held here Wednesday under the aegis of local NGO odairo laal welfare.

The Chairman odairo laal welfare Rajkumar, President Sunjay Kumar Mamnani and others while talking to media said that more than 200 couples from poor and deserving Hindu and Muslim families have got married in the ceremony.

They said that odairo laal welfare organize Mass-marriage ceremony every year in December on a self help basis. They said that on this occasion different gifts were being given to the couples including dowry and other valuable household items . Among others Administrator Aijaz Ahmed Jatoi, PTI ladies wing Hyderabad leader Nazish Fatima,JI leader Imran Aziz Ghauri, Administrator city Higher Secondary school Mirza Ashfaq Ahmed Baig and a large number of citizens and invitees attended the ceremony

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Poor Married Hyderabad Jatoi December Muslim Media From

Recent Stories

NCM warns of fog formation, poor visibility

46 minutes ago

Dubai Economy highlights excellence and best pract ..

2 hours ago

Federal Govt trying to ensure basic facilities to ..

1 minute ago

UK approves AstraZeneca-Oxford virus vaccine as pa ..

1 minute ago

Virus forces fresh cancellation of Premiership Rug ..

1 minute ago

UAE strongly condemns terrorist attack on Aden Air ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.