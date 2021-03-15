Mass-marriage ceremony of 30 couples held in Khan Pur Mahar

(@FahadShabbir)

GHOTKI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :A Mass-marriage ceremony of 30 couples held on Monday in Khan Mahar area of Ghotki district.

According to details, Member National Assembly Sardar Mohammad Bux Khan Mahar and the district administration organized a grand mass wedding ceremony at Ahmed Saain Stadium Khanpur Mahar in which 30 decorated grooms and brides wearing traditional red dress were present.

During the ceremony couples tying the knots expressed happiness over the beginning of a new life and expressed gratitude to Member National Assembly and the district administration. Brides were given all accessories while the grooms were also given motorcycles.

Speaking on the occasion, MNA Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Mahar said that the main purpose of arranging mass marriages was to highlight the plight of poor and needy parents of area as parents of young sons and daughters were suffering financial constraints due to increasing poverty and facing other difficulties.

He further said that initially ceremonies have been arranged for 30 couples who were married but more couples would also tie the knot in near future.

He further said that He was fully aware of issues faced by district people while efforts were being made to address the basic issues and will modernize the library for the students of Khangarh.

He congratulated all the married couples and appealed to the grooms to treat their spouses with full care, respect and accept full responsibility so that the atmosphere in their homes runs smoothly. He said that all the couples have been provided with the necessary household items while the grooms have also been provided with motorcycles to make them financially stable so that they could work.

During the ceremony, Member National Assembly Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Khan Mahar and Deputy Commissioner Ghotki garlanded the bride and expressed best wishes for wedding couples.

Among others Member National Assembly Administrator Sardar Muhamamd Bux Khan Mahar, Deputy Commissioner Ghotki Muhammad Usman Abdullah families of couples and other notables attended the ceremony.