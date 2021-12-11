Mass-marriage ceremony of 50 couples held in Hyderabad

UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 57 seconds ago Sat 11th December 2021 | 10:27 PM

A Mass-marriage ceremony of around 50 couples was held here Saturday under the aegis of local NGO Abbass development foundation at Mehran Arts Council

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :A Mass-marriage ceremony of around 50 couples was held here Saturday under the aegis of local NGO Abbass development foundation at Mehran Arts Council.

Chairman of Bhutto Welfare organization Prof.Hamadullah Bhutto said that about 50 couples from poor and deserving families have got married in the ceremony.

He said that Abbass development foundation organize a Mass-marriage ceremony every year in December on a self help basis.

He said that on this occasion different gifts were given to the couples including dowry and other valuable household items. The representatives of Human Rights organizations and a large number of citizens and invitees attended the ceremony.

