Mass media playing vital role to promote BRI, CPEC: Zhao Qiao

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) :Director urdu Service Section, China Radio International (CRI) Zhao Qiao said the mass media was playing a vital role in promotion of Chinese President Xi Jinping 's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and China Pakistan Economic Corridor ( CPEC ) projects.

She said this while speaking at a luncheon hosted by Secretary-General Pakistan China Friendship Association (PCFA) Syed Ali Nawaz Gilani in honour of the visiting CRI delegation here, said a press release.

She said the media was also playing a role to highlight the BRI and CPEC project's advantages across the region and clearing the concept that Chinese leaders and people wanted to share the fruits of their prosperity with their friends and neighbors through economic cooperation and interactive communications skills.

The delegation headed by Zhao Qiao, a part of Dong Junfang-Director Finance Department, Shi Yue-Director Sinhal Service CRI Sri Lanka, Hao Lifang-Deputy Head Sinhgala Service CRI Sri Lanka apart from Chen Xiang (Shaheen) Director CRI Pakistan and Wang Bing Xia Senior Correspondent CRI Pakistan.

Zhao Qiao mentioned that Chinese leadership was keen to inform the world about the latest reforms made by China and policies to further enhance the standard of general public and bringing their less developed areas at par with economically and socially developed areas. Chinese experiences have become a lesson for the rest of world, she added.

Recently, the government of China had also established China Media Group (CMG) headed by senior leader Shen Haixiong as First President of CMG, to provide in time and accurate information to the masses across the world.

China Media Group would comprise the CCTV, China National Radio and China Radio International.

Director CRI Pakistan Chen Xiang Shaheen mentioned that presently through FM 98 Dosti Radio Channel from Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi daily interacting with listeners in Pakistan locally and also Urdu service directly from Beijing China keeping liaison with the listener all over Pakistan.

In future, further initiative would be taken and materialized to promote Sino-Pak understanding in all fields of life, he added.