Mass plantations,need of the hour :DC

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain has said that to face the challenges of climate change, more plantations have to be done and raising awareness about the importance of trees in the society is the need of the hour.

Social organizations and social workers who will plant plantations as part of "Plant for Pakistan" campaign with hard work and dedication will be encouraged.

He expressed these views on the occasion of awarding the shield for best performance to the President of the Rose Welfare Organization Muhammad Ashfaq Nazar, for carrying out extensive plantations in the monsoon under his help throughout the district.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain congratulated the Vice President of Rose Welfare Organization Mian Ijaz Anjum and other officials and members for their excellent performance and said that they hope that you will plant trees throughout the district more than before so that pollution from the environment can be reduced.

It should be remembered that social leader Muhammad Ashfaq Nazr was awarded the Champion Award of Clean Green Pakistan by the Prime Minister of Pakistan and the Ministry of Climate Change, Government of Pakistan on 20 October 2022.