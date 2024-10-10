Open Menu

Mass Plantations,need Of The Hour :DC

Sumaira FH Published October 10, 2024 | 01:30 PM

Mass plantations,need of the hour :DC

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain has said that to face the challenges of climate change, more plantations have to be done and raising awareness about the importance of trees in the society is the need of the hour.

Social organizations and social workers who will plant plantations as part of "Plant for Pakistan" campaign with hard work and dedication will be encouraged.

He expressed these views on the occasion of awarding the shield for best performance to the President of the Rose Welfare Organization Muhammad Ashfaq Nazar, for carrying out extensive plantations in the monsoon under his help throughout the district.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain congratulated the Vice President of Rose Welfare Organization Mian Ijaz Anjum and other officials and members for their excellent performance and said that they hope that you will plant trees throughout the district more than before so that pollution from the environment can be reduced.

It should be remembered that social leader Muhammad Ashfaq Nazr was awarded the Champion Award of Clean Green Pakistan by the Prime Minister of Pakistan and the Ministry of Climate Change, Government of Pakistan on 20 October 2022.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister October From Government Best

Recent Stories

First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as ..

First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as England dominate Pakistan

11 minutes ago
 Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial rem ..

Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial remarks about Khalil-ur-Rehman Qa ..

41 minutes ago
 IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea ..

IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea for recovery of Intizar Panjoh ..

1 hour ago
 IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House

IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024

5 hours ago
CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exception ..

CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience

17 hours ago
 Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn inve ..

Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn investment talks

18 hours ago
 PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power s ..

PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power sector reforms

20 hours ago
 YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released af ..

YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released after arrest

20 hours ago
 Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai

Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai

21 hours ago
 Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures ti ..

Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures time on bail plea of Amna Urooj

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan