Mass Public Rally demands AJK govt quick relief in power tariff

MIRPUR (AJK) : Nov 07 (APP):, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 8th Nov, 2023) District Bar Association Mirpur President Chaudhry Kamran Tariq Advocate has said that if the public problems were not resolved practically according to the charter of demands including quick relief in high power tariff within the next 15 days, an agitation movement across the liberated territory would be launched.

“By organizing a convention of lawyers from all over Azad Kashmir, we may announce laying a siege of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, Mangala Power Station or stage a protest-long march from Bhimber to Muzaffarabad,” he said at a big demonstration here in Chowk-e-Shaheedan amidst a complete shutter down and wheel jam strike in Mirpur district late Tuesday.

“The AJK rulers should take steps on towards immediate solution of the genuine problems of the Kashmiri people and this gesture will be welcomed by the Kashmiri people,” he added.

The demonstration was organized by District Bar Association (DBA) Mirpur, Mirpur Protection Forum, Anjuman-e-Tajaran, Chamber of Commerce and civil society.

Former DBA Presidents , Imtiaz Hussain Raja, Tabassum Sadiq, Razzaque Ahmad Kashmiri, Chaudhry Riaz Alam,Zulfiqar Ahmad Raja General Secretary Bar Sardar Fazal Raziq Khan, Vice President Chaudhry Ashiq Hussain, Joint Secretary Faisal Usman, Bar leaders Sardar Jameel Sadiq, Khaliq-uz-Zaman, Chaudhry Ashraf Ayaz, Khawaja Ehtisham-ul-Haq, Syeda Safina Shah, Former Assembly candidate Chaudhry Zafar Anwar, Chaudhry Muhammad Arif, President Chamber of Commerce Sabir Hussain Shah, Former President Faisal Manzoor, Sohail Shuja Mujahid, Opposition Leader in Municipal Corporation Mirpur Chaudhry Abdul Razzaq and several other persons also spoke on the occasion.

The promise of free electricity supply to Mirpur district should be fulfilled immediately if the economic conditions of the government were worse, they should impose the same tariff as was applicable in Gilgit Baltistan or occupied Kashmir.

He said the slab system should be abolished and per unit cost should be extremely low and affordable.

He stressed that authorities should refrain from overfilling Mangala reservoir to avert earthquakes in its surroundings.

Kamran Tariq also called for Immediate steps to complete the long-pending Rathoa Hariyam Bridge.

He further demanded that subsidy should be given to the people on wheat flour and the quota of 3100 tons of flour for Mirpur district should be restored.

Billions of rupees from the citizens of Mirpur and especially the overseas Kashmiris should be stopped. Mirpur and Azad Kashmir. It should be spent on the construction and development. The protection of life and property of the residents of overseas and Mirpur should be ensured.