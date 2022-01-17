UrduPoint.com

Mass Transit Department Extends Deadline For Old Vehicles

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 17, 2022 | 06:45 PM

The Directorate of Mass Transit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has extended the deadline for plying old buses under the use of educational institutions for three months (Till April 15, 2020).

In this connection a meeting was held here with Director Transport and Mass Transit, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Fahad Ikram Qazi in the chair here on Monday. Besides, Deputy Director (Technical), Tariq Usman and Deputy Director Private Schools Regulatory Authority (PSRA), the representatives of traffic police and Private Schools' Association also participated in the meeting.

It was decided in the meeting that the deadline for ban on the plying of buses under the use of educational institutions that were registered in the Year 2000 or earlier has been extended from January 15-01-2022 to 15-04-2022.

According to the decision taken in the meeting all educational institutions will share their complete data regarding their transport with the Motor Vehicle Examiner. A special team headed by Divisional Motor Vehicle Examiner will check all vehicles of the educational institutions will declare them fit or unfit for use. The whole process will be completed in a period of three months.

During the meeting a sub-committee was formed under the supervision of Deputy Director (Technical), Dr Tariq Usman that will monitor the overall process and present a comprehensive recommendation report to authorities concerned.

Director Transport, Fahad Ikram Qazi has said that after the expiry of the deadline none of the old vehicles declared unfit by the motor vehicle examiner would be allowed to ply on any route of the province.

