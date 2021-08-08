Mass vaccination against COVID-19 top priority of Sindh govt: Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :The provincial Minister for Irrigation, Jam Khan Shoro on Sunday said that mass vaccination against COVID-19 was the top priority of the government and effective steps were being taken to vaccinate hundreds of thousands people on daily basis.

He said this while talking to media persons on his maiden visit to Hyderabad after taking oath as provincial minister.

Shoro visited the Mass Vaccination Centre (MVC) set up by the district administration at Niaz Stadium and reviewed the arrangements for vaccinating the general public round the clock.

The Minister said that the government had taken effective measures to inoculate a large number of the population so that the province could be prevented from the coronavirus pandemic. He also appealed to the people not to pay heed towards fake propaganda and wrong perception regarding coronavirus vaccine and come forward to get themselves vaccinated as early as possible as vaccination was the only solution to curb the spread of the pandemic.

Replying to a question, Jam Khan Shoro said that as a citizen of Hyderabad, he wanted to play an important role in the development of the second largest city of Sindh. Apart from the new schemes, under developed projects will soon be completed, he expressed.

He said that due to water shortage, sowing of agricultural crops had been badly affected as a result of which the target of agricultural products could not be achieved.

He said that the Sindh government was providing Rs. 50 million monthly grant to Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) and despite the limited resources, record development projects had been launched in the district.

He said that for the construction of Benazir Bhutto Flyover, new PC-1 had been prepared and soon work on the project would be started.

Jam Shoro said that after Karachi, Sindh Solid Waste Management board had been made operational in Hyderabad with the interest of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro and it would be helpful in decreasing workload of the HMC. After lifting of the garbage, the tree plantation will be carried out to make the city's atmosphere clean and healthy, Shoro said and added that PPP was playing an important role in resolving problems of the people of Sindh.

Replying to another question, he said that NAB had created an environment of fear due to which bureaucrats were not taking required decisions to complete development schemes in time.

He said that the provincial government had authority to appoint any eligible person belonging to Karachi as Administrator.

He said that the PPP government had initiated mega development projects in Balochistan during its tenure.

MPA Abdul Jabbar Khan, Ex. MNA from Badin Sardar Kamal Khan Chang, DC Fuad Ghaffar Soomro and other officers of district administration were also present on the occasion.

Earlier, Irrigation Minister Jam Khan along with the Deputy Commissioner visited Mass Vaccination Centre (MVC) where District Health Officer Dr. Lala Jaffar briefed him about working of the Centre.

The minister was informed by the District Health Officer (DHO) that the Mass Vaccination Centre was working round the clock where 20 thousand people are being vaccinated on adaily basis. He said that 500000 people had so far been vaccinated in Hyderabad district.