Mass vaccination campaign against Corona to start from June 7

Mass vaccination Campaign against Corona would be launched in district Shaheed Benazirabad from Monday June 07, 2021

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :Mass vaccination Campaign against Corona would be launched in district Shaheed Benazirabad from Monday June 07, 2021.

This was announced by Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahmed Jaffar here today.

He said a three months target period has been assigned to vaccinate one million population of District Shaheed Benazirabad.

He said that 10,000 people would be vaccinated in the district on a daily basis and for this purpose small vaccination Centers are set up at EPI centers in 50 Union Councils of the district while seven large vaccination centers are set up at all taluka headquarters and populated areas.

Deputy Commissioner said that apart from setting up 26 mobile vaccination centers set up those would visit villages and far flung areas of the district for vaccination on a daily basis.

The Deputy Commissioner has appealed to the general public to avoid negative rumors about Corona being circulated on social media so that precious lives of people could be saved.