Mass vaccination campaign reviewed for Malakand division

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Secretary Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah on Thursday directed for setting up Mass Vaccination Centers (MVCs) at Malakand division within a week.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting regarding setting up of MVCs.

Brigadier Ahmed Kamal besides all the district health officers from across the division, Covid Response Team and Civil Administration Support Team of Pakistan Army attended the meeting.

The meeting reviewed the corona pandemic situation in all the districts of the division, and overall vaccination with regard to Covid-19 and progress in setting up of MVCs under the new strategy.

Imtiaz Hussain said that the performance of hospitals, staff and district health departments in general vaccination is commendable.

"We are speeding up the process of vaccination to protect the public from the deadly effects of Covid-19 and are setting up mass vaccination centers in all districts," said the Secretary.

The Secretary Health also directed the DHOs to complete the arrangements for setting up of MVCs in their districts.

The mass vaccination facility will ease the vaccination process for public and tourists equally, he added.

Reviewing the administrative matters and support of the Pak Army to the civil administration, Brigadier Ahmed Kamal said that in the context of the decisions of the NCOC, the vaccination process is being gradually increased and in such situations the district departments need to be more efficient.

"We need to move forward with a comprehensive plan and the Pakistan Army will provide full support in this regard," he said.

Due to the growing trend of vaccination among the people, the establishment of MVCs was inevitable and the establishment of such centers will further facilitate the public, he added.