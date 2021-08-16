Mass Vaccination Center inaugurated in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :The district administration has administered coronavirus vaccine to over two lacks people in Sukkur district.

The deputy commissioner Javed Ahmed told reporters after inaugurating a mass vaccination centre in a Mehran Cultural Center here on Monday.

DC Javed Ahmed said the administration had so far established 12 coronavirus vaccination centres in the district and the number would be taken to over 20.