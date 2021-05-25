Mass vaccination center set up at Nishter Hall

District Administration of Peshawar in collaboration with Provincial Health Department has started vaccination of people against coronavirus at Nishter Hall Peshawar to speed up the ongoing campaign of administering preventive jabs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :District Administration of Peshawar in collaboration with Provincial Health Department has started vaccination of people against coronavirus at Nishter Hall Peshawar to speed up the ongoing campaign of administering preventive jabs.

According to a press statement issued here on Tuesday, a mass vaccination center has been set up at Nishter Hall Peshawar for the facilitation of people to get themselves vaccinated against the deadly corona infection.

Masses were urged to avail the facility of vaccination at Nishter Hall which would start from May 27 at 8.00 am in morning to 8:00 pm.

It is pertinent to mention here that government has also decided to vaccinate people above the age of 30 and in this regard asked masses to register themselves at 1166 by sending CNIC number in messages from their mobiles.