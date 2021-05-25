UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mass Vaccination Center Set Up At Nishter Hall

Sumaira FH 11 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 07:01 PM

Mass vaccination center set up at Nishter Hall

District Administration of Peshawar in collaboration with Provincial Health Department has started vaccination of people against coronavirus at Nishter Hall Peshawar to speed up the ongoing campaign of administering preventive jabs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :District Administration of Peshawar in collaboration with Provincial Health Department has started vaccination of people against coronavirus at Nishter Hall Peshawar to speed up the ongoing campaign of administering preventive jabs.

According to a press statement issued here on Tuesday, a mass vaccination center has been set up at Nishter Hall Peshawar for the facilitation of people to get themselves vaccinated against the deadly corona infection.

Masses were urged to avail the facility of vaccination at Nishter Hall which would start from May 27 at 8.00 am in morning to 8:00 pm.

It is pertinent to mention here that government has also decided to vaccinate people above the age of 30 and in this regard asked masses to register themselves at 1166 by sending CNIC number in messages from their mobiles.

Related Topics

Peshawar May From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, US Secretary of State discuss ..

42 minutes ago

SEC adopts cooperation agreement between SDHR, ADR ..

42 minutes ago

Achieving excellence is the key mission of Khalifa ..

42 minutes ago

Chinese Official Conveys Xi's Message, Confirming ..

3 minutes ago

Elective surgeries resumed in hospitals

3 minutes ago

SAU launches reducing stray dogs reproductive capa ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.