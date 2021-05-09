UrduPoint.com
Mass Vaccination Centre Set Up In Expo Centre Karachi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 15 hours ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 04:40 PM

Mass Vaccination Centre set up in Expo Centre Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :Sindh Health Minister Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho, Sunday, inaugurated Mass Vaccination Center at Expo Centre Karachi that is capable to administer 30,000 jabs in a day.

Sindh secretary for Health Dr. Kazim Hussain Jatoe, representatives of National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) and other officials were present at the occasion.

The biggest vaccination center set up at the Hall number 4 of the Expo Center would work round the clock with 12 registration counters to deal with general public arriving there for vaccination against COVID-19.

At the occasion the health minister appealed masses to get themselves vaccinated against the deadly disease at the earliest so that spread of contagion could be curtailed.

The health department was providing all necessary facilities at the center to facilitate the masses, she added.

The center is comprised of 6 blocks in which 96 cubicles were set up to ensure administration of vaccine while thoroughly following the SOPs.

A large number of health care professionals were deployed in the center to smoothly run the operations as 360 health workers would be in attendance in a single shift.

