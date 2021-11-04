Mass vaccination drive continues in Hazara division

District administrations of the Hazara region Thursday continued their efforts to achieve the immunization target against Coronavirus, Rubella and Measles in their respective districts

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :District administrations of the Hazara region Thursday continued their efforts to achieve the immunization target against Coronavirus, Rubella and Measles in their respective districts.

In district Battagram, on the direction of Deputy Commissioner Ashfaq Khan, Assistant Commissioner Alai Asad Mehmood Lodhi inspected various hotels, shops, bazaars and markets to ensure implementation of the mandatory Coronavirus vaccination.

Following the direction of the provincial government, the district administration Battagram is conducting a door-to-door vaccination campaign in the district.

In various areas of Batgram district, teams are immunizing people while visiting door-to-door, Deputy Commissioner Batgram Ashfaq Khan along with Additional Assistant Commissioner Arif Mehmood Kaleem visited the city areas and reviewed the vaccination campaign.

DC Kohistan Arif Khan Yousafzai, while presiding over a meeting of the District Polio Eradication Committee directed to prepare a comprehensive plan for the immunization of children of 9 months to 15 years of age for the upcoming measles and rubella campaign while children below 5 years of age would be vaccinated for Polio.

DC Torgarh Muhammad Fawad Khan also chaired a meeting with Health Department regarding a door-to-door vaccination campaign.