'Mass vaccination is only long-term solution to fight virus': Faisal Sultan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Faisal said that mass vaccination is the only way to fight COVID virus and government would further ramp up the vaccination drive to meet the target of five lac doses per day.

Pakistan has achieved another milestone in its vaccination drive as the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed the figure of 50 lac, he said while speaking to a Private news channel.

Faisal Sultan said government is continuously reviewing and monitoring the vaccination programme at the highest level as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19, he added.

He highlighted that fully vaccinated people can now travel International as long as they take precautions, such as wearing a mask, avoiding crowds, keeping a safe distance and washing their hands, adding, media should continue to encourage every Pakistani to get vaccinated as soon as it's their turn.

He said health ministry is also preparing the ground for a massive vaccination drive that will be crucial for the country to come out of the pandemic, adding, public should have trust for AstraZeneca COVID vaccine which is not harmful.

The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is more suitable for developing countries as it can be stored in a normal fridge for six months, making it much easier to distribute. It is also cheaper to make, he added.

He said authorities had put the vaccine through rigorous testing before allowing its use across the country, adding, Pakistan has successfully manufactured a COVID vaccine locally at the National Institute of Health (NIH) Islamabad.

He assured that locally-made CanSino vaccine will be available for use by the end of this month.

Faisal Sultan said Saudi authorities have also declared vaccination mandatory for pilgrims and government of Pakistan has requested Saudi authorities to register the Chinese Covid-19 vaccine for Hajj pilgrimage 2021 as it was approved by WHO.

He said Pakistan is now a country which is utilizing multiple vaccination doses and achieving its targets effectively.

SAPM said winning the war against Covid-19 is the only option and every segment of society will have to fully play their role in dealing with the coronavirus.