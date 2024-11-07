Open Menu

Mass Wedding Ceremony For 100 Couples Held In Mirpurkhas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 07, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Mass wedding ceremony for 100 couples held in Mirpurkhas

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) A mass wedding ceremony for 100 underprivileged couples was held on Thursday at a private banquet hall in Mirpurkhas, organized by the Sajjadia Trust Safe Foundation.

According to the APP Correspondent, the event provided essential items for the newlyweds including sewing machines and boxes to help them start their new lives.

A variety of food was served to the many guests who attended the ceremony.

Numerous scholars participated in the event, officiating the marriages and offering advice on religious and social teachings.

They expressed their best wishes to the couples, highlighting the importance of such initiatives for social welfare and support for deserving individuals.

The Sajjadia Trust Safe Foundation aimed to not only help couples begin their married lives but also to promote social harmony within the community through this generous event.

APP/hms/378

