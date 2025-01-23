Open Menu

Mass Wedding Ceremony Held In DG Khan

Umer Jamshaid Published January 23, 2025 | 05:00 PM

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) The district administration and Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal department organized

a grand mass wedding ceremony under the revolutionary Dhee Rani Programme

launched by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

The event took place at a local marriage club on Jampur road.

The provincial government bears all expenses of mass wedding of 33 under privileged couples.

The event featured a mesmerizing performance of traditional Jhoomar dance, adding a cultural touch

to the joyous occasion.

The couples and their families expressed their heartfelt gratitude and prayers for CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif, acknowledging her compassionate initiative.

As part of the program, each bride received a monetary wedding gift in the form of an ATM card

with Rs 100,000, along with a dowry package worth over Rs 150,000. A total of 660 guests,

including the families of the brides and grooms, were invited to the event.

Provincial Minister for Irrigation Kazim Pirzada, who was the chief guest, lauded the Dhee Rani Programme

as a groundbreaking initiative for the welfare of society.

In his speech, he congratulated the newlyweds and expressed his prayers for their bright future.

“The historic initiative by Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz was a revolutionary step. For the first time in the province’s history, the government has taken full responsibility for the wedding expenses of deserving couples,” he said.

MPA Muhammad Hanif Khan Pitafi, who praised the programme as a reflection of CM Maryam Nawaz’s dedication to the welfare of the poor.

DG Social Welfare Zeeshan Javed highlighted that through the Dhee Rani Programme, over 3,000 deserving couples across Punjab were being tied to knot.

Later, Provincial Minister Kazim Pirzada distributed the ATM cards among the couples.

On this occasion, MPA Sardar Salahuddin Khosa, Additional Commissioner Naveed Alam, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Usman Khalid, DPO Syed Ali, and other officials were also present.

