Mass wedding ceremony held in Taxila, twelve couples exchange vows

(@FahadShabbir)

Wah Cantt, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) At a mass marriage ceremony, held in Taxila on Sunday, up to 12 couples from the less fortunate segments of society exchanged vows.

It was the NGO's 12th consecutive mass marriage ceremony so far in which the organization has arranged for about 133 couples to get married in the twin cities of Wah and Taxila.

On this occasion, every bride received domestic items valued at more than Rs 4,50,000. The goods included a variety of everyday requirements. Additionally, food had been prepared for the attendees of the ceremony. In addition to the families of the couple, social workers, notables, religious leaders, and representatives of different political parties attended the ceremony.

APP/ajq/378