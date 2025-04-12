Open Menu

Mass Wedding Ceremony Held Under ‘Dhee Rani’ Program In DG Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 12, 2025 | 05:00 PM

Mass wedding ceremony held under ‘Dhee Rani’ program in DG Khan

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) A mass wedding ceremony for 71 deserving couples was held in Dera Ghazi Khan under the “Dhee Rani” initiative launched by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

The event was attended by a host of dignitaries, including Provincial Minister for Social Welfare Sohail Shoukat Butt, Parliamentary Secretary Sardar Usama Fayyaz Leghari, Commissioner Ashfaq Ahmed Chaudhry, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Usman Khalid, DPO Syed Ali, and several members of the provincial assembly and local leadership.

Each newlywed couple received over Rs. 200,000 worth of household goods including furniture and dinner sets, along with a cash gift of up to Rs. 100,000, transferred via ATM. The guests of honor personally congratulated the couples, offering prayers, gifts, and heartfelt wishes for a prosperous life ahead.

The festive atmosphere was further elevated by a vibrant performance of the traditional Seraiki Jhumar, adding cultural richness to the joyous occasion.

While addressing the event and speaking to the media, Provincial Minister Sohail Shoukat Butt highlighted the significance of the initiative, stating, “Under CM Maryam Nawaz’s directives, the next phases of the program will facilitate mass weddings for another 10,000 deserving couples across Punjab.” He added that the Dhee Raani program would be remembered in golden words in the country's history.

MPA Muhammad Hanif Pitafi also expressed gratitude, emphasizing that launching the second phase of the program from South Punjab reflects the Chief Minister's special attention to the region. He noted that 1,500 couples were married under the first phase.

Director General Social Welfare Tariq Qureshi, Director Admin Faiz Naeem, Deputy Director Aqsa Rafiq, Musbah Rasheed, Director DG Khan Division Mahar Mazhar Abbas, and others were present.

Recent Stories

US exempts Chinese computers, phones from tariffs

US exempts Chinese computers, phones from tariffs

4 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-U.S ..

Saudi Arabia welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-U.S. talks

4 hours ago
 Israeli army continues military operations in Tulk ..

Israeli army continues military operations in Tulkarm, its camps

4 hours ago
 GCC Secretary-General welcomes Oman’s hosting of ..

GCC Secretary-General welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-US talks

4 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed holds phone call with Sultanate ..

Abdullah bin Zayed holds phone call with Sultanate of Oman’s Minister of Forei ..

4 hours ago
 21 martyred, 64 injured in one day in Gaza

21 martyred, 64 injured in one day in Gaza

5 hours ago
PSL 10: Karachi Kings defeat Multan Sultans by fou ..

PSL 10: Karachi Kings defeat Multan Sultans by four wickets

5 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Police warn against rumours, misinformat ..

Abu Dhabi Police warn against rumours, misinformation

6 hours ago
 Beijing airport cancels over 400 flights due to st ..

Beijing airport cancels over 400 flights due to strong winds

6 hours ago
 Expo Osaka 2025 officially opens in Japan

Expo Osaka 2025 officially opens in Japan

6 hours ago
 UAE President receives US Congress delegation

UAE President receives US Congress delegation

8 hours ago
 Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah hosts delegatio ..

Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah hosts delegation from Italian University

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan