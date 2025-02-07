Mass Wedding Ceremony In Jhang Under CM Punjab's Dhi Rani Program"
Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2025 | 09:55 PM
75 couples from Jhang and Chiniot districts tied the knot in a mass wedding event held in Jhang on Friday. The event was organized under the Dhi Rani Program, a flagship initiative of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif aimed at supporting underprivileged families
JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) 75 couples from Jhang and Chiniot districts tied the knot in a mass wedding event held in Jhang on Friday. The event was organized under the Dhi Rani Program, a flagship initiative of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif aimed at supporting underprivileged families.
Provincial Minister for Social Welfare and Baitul Mal Sohail Shokat Butt graced the occasion as the chief guest, congratulating the newlyweds and distributing Salami cards worth Rs. 1 lakh each. The couples also received a package of dowry items.
The minister praised the Dhi Rani Program, highlighting its role in promoting social welfare and supporting deserving families.
The event was attended by a host of dignitaries, including Secretary Social Welfare Punjab Javed Akhtar Mahmood, Commissioner Faisalabad division Maryam Khan, and Deputy Commissioners of Jhang and Chiniot, Ali Akbar Bhinder and Safeyullah Gondal, respectively. Former MPAs and local leaders also participated in the ceremony, which concluded with a meal for all attendees.
APP/dba/378
Recent Stories
PTI to use government machinery on February 8 public gathering, alleges Khawaja ..
Odermatt delivers super-G masterclass for third world gold
Balochistan Assembly passes Industrial Development & Regulations bill 2025
PA Speaker terms CPA conference opportunity for regional cooperation
Aliya Hamza booked in 21 cases, LHC told
Punjab govt imposes Section 144 on Feb 8
UAE strongly condemns shooting incident in Sweden
SC judge urges institutions to utilize available resources to tackling climate c ..
Foreign Secretary reaffirms abiding support for Kashmir cause; inaugurates “Ka ..
5.6 million people in UAE, 53 countries benefit from ERC's Ramadan charity progr ..
DPM chairs meeting on roadmap to enhance Pakistan, Turkiye cooperation
One killed, six injured in two different incidents in Karachi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI to use government machinery on February 8 public gathering, alleges Khawaja Asif26 seconds ago
-
Balochistan Assembly passes Industrial Development & Regulations bill 202517 seconds ago
-
PA Speaker terms CPA conference opportunity for regional cooperation18 seconds ago
-
Aliya Hamza booked in 21 cases, LHC told20 seconds ago
-
Punjab govt imposes Section 144 on Feb 821 seconds ago
-
SC judge urges institutions to utilize available resources to tackling climate change hazards6 minutes ago
-
Foreign Secretary reaffirms abiding support for Kashmir cause; inaugurates “Kashmir Resource Centr ..6 minutes ago
-
DPM chairs meeting on roadmap to enhance Pakistan, Turkiye cooperation6 minutes ago
-
One killed, six injured in two different incidents in Karachi6 minutes ago
-
Mass wedding ceremony in Jhang under CM Punjab's Dhi Rani program"6 minutes ago
-
SU ORIC hosts workshop on National Research Programme for Universities6 minutes ago
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi commends Forces for killing 12 terrorists in N. Wazir ..6 minutes ago