75 couples from Jhang and Chiniot districts tied the knot in a mass wedding event held in Jhang on Friday. The event was organized under the Dhi Rani Program, a flagship initiative of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif aimed at supporting underprivileged families

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) 75 couples from Jhang and Chiniot districts tied the knot in a mass wedding event held in Jhang on Friday. The event was organized under the Dhi Rani Program, a flagship initiative of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif aimed at supporting underprivileged families.

Provincial Minister for Social Welfare and Baitul Mal Sohail Shokat Butt graced the occasion as the chief guest, congratulating the newlyweds and distributing Salami cards worth Rs. 1 lakh each. The couples also received a package of dowry items.

The minister praised the Dhi Rani Program, highlighting its role in promoting social welfare and supporting deserving families.

The event was attended by a host of dignitaries, including Secretary Social Welfare Punjab Javed Akhtar Mahmood, Commissioner Faisalabad division Maryam Khan, and Deputy Commissioners of Jhang and Chiniot, Ali Akbar Bhinder and Safeyullah Gondal, respectively. Former MPAs and local leaders also participated in the ceremony, which concluded with a meal for all attendees.

APP/dba/378