Mass Wedding Ceremony In Layyah On 13th

Muhammad Irfan Published February 08, 2025 | 03:20 PM

Mass wedding ceremony in Layyah on 13th

MUZAFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) A grand mass wedding ceremony for 88 couples will be held on February 13 in Layyah under Punjab Chief Minister's "Dhee Rani" program, according to Deputy Director Social Welfare Saima Seemab.

Each couple will be allowed to bring up to 18 guests to the event. The ceremony aims to support underprivileged families, providing brides with dowries worth Rs 200,000 and offering a cash gift of Rs 100,000 to each newlywed couple.

Speaking about the event, Saima Seemab said that the Social Welfare Department was actively preparing for the ceremony.

She highlighted that the selection of beneficiaries prioritized orphaned, impoverished, and financially distressed girls based on data from the Benazir Income Support Program and other social welfare indicators.

The event will be graced by Punjab Minister for Social Welfare Sohail Shaukat Butt, PML-N ticket holders from Layyah, Deputy Commissioner Layyah Ameera Baidar, Director General Social Welfare Muhammad Tariq Qureshi, and Director Social Welfare DG Khan Mehr Mazhar.

