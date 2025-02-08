Mass Wedding Ceremony In Layyah On 13th
Muhammad Irfan Published February 08, 2025 | 03:20 PM
MUZAFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) A grand mass wedding ceremony for 88 couples will be held on February 13 in Layyah under Punjab Chief Minister's "Dhee Rani" program, according to Deputy Director Social Welfare Saima Seemab.
Each couple will be allowed to bring up to 18 guests to the event. The ceremony aims to support underprivileged families, providing brides with dowries worth Rs 200,000 and offering a cash gift of Rs 100,000 to each newlywed couple.
Speaking about the event, Saima Seemab said that the Social Welfare Department was actively preparing for the ceremony.
She highlighted that the selection of beneficiaries prioritized orphaned, impoverished, and financially distressed girls based on data from the Benazir Income Support Program and other social welfare indicators.
The event will be graced by Punjab Minister for Social Welfare Sohail Shaukat Butt, PML-N ticket holders from Layyah, Deputy Commissioner Layyah Ameera Baidar, Director General Social Welfare Muhammad Tariq Qureshi, and Director Social Welfare DG Khan Mehr Mazhar.
Recent Stories
PTI observes black day on completion of first year since Feb 8 general elections
Vivo X200 Pro: Immersive Power Meets Pro-Grade Photography
Pakistan’s Favorite Entry-level Smartphone Series, the realme Note 60x Takes t ..
PML-Q leader& coordinator of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, Khawaja Rameez H ..
ADQ partners with State Capital Investment Corporation to explore investment opp ..
ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan among those facing US sanctions imposed by Trump
Pakistan meets major IMF conditions in first six months of current fiscal year
China boosts cross-border trade in 2024 with smart ports
Lawyers end three-day sit-in in Hyderabad over case dispute
Al-Azhar condemns Örebro massacre in Sweden
Korean airlines' fleet tops 400, setting record high
Missing commuter plane found crashed on Alaska sea ice, authorities say
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mass wedding ceremony in Layyah on 13th2 minutes ago
-
Four held with drugs, weapons2 minutes ago
-
Five-day polio eradication drive concludes12 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Police bust key gang member, seize four bikes42 minutes ago
-
Speedy dumper crushes three youths in Karachi42 minutes ago
-
Funeral prayer of martyred cops officered at Bannu Police Lines1 hour ago
-
PTI observes black day on completion of first year since Feb 8 general elections1 hour ago
-
Commissioner Larkana encourages support for persons with disabilities1 hour ago
-
DPM Dar chairs meeting on reforming power sector1 hour ago
-
Punjab SER ensuring 100% inclusion of deserving citizens in relief programs1 hour ago
-
Mines secretary reviews progress on development projects1 hour ago
-
Commissioner inspects construction at South Punjab Secretariat1 hour ago