Mass Wedding Ceremony Of 15 Couples To Be Held On October 4
Muhammad Irfan Published September 30, 2024 | 02:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) Seventh mass wedding ceremony of fifteen couples will be held here on 4th October 2024 (Friday)
The event would be jointly organized by Jilani welfare foundation (Pakistan) and Haji Abdul Aziz Memon Welfare at Memon farm house near Malik Tajo petrol pump, Isra Hospital.
The Chairman Jilani Welfare foundation Muhammad Khalid Qadri and Muhammad Imran Memon (Abdul Razaq and Company will be the chief guest on the occasion,
