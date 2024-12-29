Mass Wedding Ceremony Of 250 Couples Held
Muhammad Irfan Published December 29, 2024 | 12:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) A mass wedding ceremony of 250 Hindu couples was held in Udero Laal on Sunday.
The event was organized by the Udero Laal welfare.
The chief of the Udero Laal welfare Raj Kumar congratulated the newly wed couples and said that rejoice is the name of sharing not taking and today is a day of happiness that around 250 couples have tied the knot at a time.
He said that Sindh is the land of love, peace and cohesion and people live together with mutual under standing and feel each other’s sentiments.
