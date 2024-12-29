Mass Wedding Ceremony Of 250 Couples Held
Umer Jamshaid Published December 29, 2024 | 06:50 PM
SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) Under the banner of "Service to Humanity is Service to God," a mass wedding ceremony was organized by Adeero Lal Welfare Tando Adam, where 250 couples from different religions were wed in a grand event.
Speaking to the media, the organization's chairman, Baba Raj Kumar, emphasized that serving the underprivileged brings true inner peace and that acts of kindness are the real legacy one leaves behind.
The ceremony included 100 Muslim, 50 Christian, and 100 Hindu couples, who were married according to their respective religious traditions.
Each couple received dowry items worth up to Rs. 100,000, including religious texts such as the Quran and Gita, 12 outfits for the bride and groom, a sewing machine, gold earrings, household appliances like a fan and cooler, bedding, dinner sets, watches, shoes, and cash. Additionally, a meal was provided for 25 guests accompanying each couple.
Baba Raj Kumar credited the success of this initiative to the support of philanthropists and the tireless efforts of the welfare organization’s members.
He highlighted that this tradition of helping the needy through mass weddings has been ongoing for the past 12 years.
The event was attended by prominent social and political figures, including Taluka Chairman Ghulam Murtaza Junejo, Rajesh Kumar Hardasani, Haji Zeeshan Sheikh, Mirza Ashfaq Baig, Sons of Tando Adam founder Ejaz Sheikh, Ashiq Hussain Saand, and Dr. Ashok Kumar, alongside a large number of citizens.
The ceremony concluded with the presentation of commemorative shields to individuals and members from various walks of life in recognition of their contributions.
This remarkable event showcased the spirit of humanity, unity, and compassion in Tando Adam.
Recent Stories
Jordan condemns incursions into Al Aqsa Mosque, holds Israel responsible
Abdullah bin Zayed receives Iranian Foreign Minister
Jazirah Aviation Club light plane crashes, killing two
UAE expresses solidarity with Korea, conveys condolences over plane crash victim ..
Freestyle Car Show at Liwa International Festival breaks records with over 180 v ..
Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns Israel's burning of Kamal Adwan ..
Sand Dune Car Showdown kicks off tomorrow at Liwa International Festival
Sharjah Police unveils traffic security plan for 2025
UAE leads with groundbreaking infrastructure projects in 2024
SHUAA Capital approves launch of MCB tranches
UAE Government issues Federal Decree-Law on medical products, pharmacy professio ..
7th International Rain Enhancement Forum kicks off January 28
More Stories From Pakistan
-
President Zardari visits shrine of Lal Shehbaz Qalandar3 minutes ago
-
Dialogue remains essence of democracy: Irfan Siddiqui3 minutes ago
-
Aleem Khan lauds "Sobia Mahal" for preserving Islamic heritage3 minutes ago
-
Two children killed in roof collapse3 minutes ago
-
Mass wedding ceremony of 250 couples held3 minutes ago
-
Family of martyred constable given house23 minutes ago
-
Libya boat tragedy accused arrested23 minutes ago
-
Human-trafficking: FIA arrests key suspect23 minutes ago
-
No eight-hour gas loadshedding in Rawalpindi:SNGPL33 minutes ago
-
Musadik flays PTI, calls for constructive talks on national issues33 minutes ago
-
Man kills pregnant wife43 minutes ago
-
Governor KP expresses condolence over death of cricketer Umar Gul's father53 minutes ago