Mass Wedding Ceremony Of 60 Couples To Be Held In Hyderabad On Fe 21
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 20, 2025 | 05:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) A mass wedding ceremony of 60 couples will be held here on 21st February 2025 (Friday)
The event will be organized by Bhutto Welfare Organisation at the Qasim Banquet near Qasim Chowk
Head of Bhutto welfare organization Prof.
Hamadullah Bhutto informed here on Thursday that dowry for all the brides apart from other arrangements of their marriages will also be made.
Parents belonging to the lower section of society cannot wed their children due to the curse of dowry and poverty therefore; mass marriages’ was an effective way to wed their children.
