Mass wedding ceremony on 4th

MUZAFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) In a significant event under Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz's "Dhee Rani" program, a mass wedding ceremony would be held on February 4 (Tuesday) in Muzaffargarh, where 104 couples will tie the knot.

Provincial Minister for Irrigation Muhammad Kazim Pirzada will be the chief guest.

Social Welfare Minister Suhail Shaukat Butt, Social Welfare Secretary Javed Mahmood Akhtar Malik, and Director General Social Welfare Muhammad Tariq Qureshi would also be present.

Under the initiative, brides and grooms will receive wedding outfits, along with a comprehensive gift package. The package includes Rs100,000 in cash as a wedding gift for brides, household essentials such as a double bed with a mattress, a fan, dinner sets, and kitchen utensils, all would be gifted by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.