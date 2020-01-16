UrduPoint.com
Mass Wedding Ceremony To Be Held At Governor House Lahore Next Month

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 10:02 PM

Mass wedding ceremony to be held at Governor House Lahore next month

The Governor of Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has announced to arrange mass-wedding ceremony of orphans and needy couples with the assistance of philanthropists

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th January, 2020) The Governor of Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has announced to arrange mass-wedding ceremony of orphans and needy couples with the assistance of philanthropists.

In this regard ,first mass wedding ceremony will be held at Governor House next month., while ten per cent quota will also be allocated for minorities.A meeting of special committee was held with Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar in the chair here at Governor House on Thursday.

On the occasion, governor said that orphans and needy couples belonging to Lahore and other cities will be wedded with the cooperation of philanthropists and first phase of the mass-wedding will be held at Governor House in February.Keeping in view basic domestic needs, the newly-wed couples will be presented all necessary amenities .

It was decided in the meeting that this sacred deed will continue on permanent basis with the help business community and philanthropists.

