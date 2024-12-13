Mass wedding program reviewed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) A meeting chaired by Commissioner Jahanzaib Awan reviewed the progress of the mass wedding program “Dhee Rani’’on Friday.

During the briefing, Deputy Director Social Welfare, Zeba Andaleeb, informed the attendees that tehsil verification committees in all four districts had approved the documents of 113 couples for the program. These include 40 couples from Sargodha, 23 from Khushab, and 25 each from Mianwali and Bhakkar.

She said that the data for Sargodha division had been forwarded to the provincial committee. In Punjab, the proposal for the first phase involves arranging weddings for 1,500 couples, with another 1,500 planned for the second phase, she told the meeting

Over 3,000 applications were received, and a draw will be held to finalize participants, she added.

It was agreed in the meeting that the "Dhee Rani" program would be held in the second or third week of February 2025 across the four districts of Sargodha division.

Each couple would be allowed to bring 20 guests and as part of the initiative, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif would provide each couple with a dowry and a cash gift of Rs 100,000.

Commissioner Jahanzab Awan directed all deputy commissioners to make sure timely arrangements for the mass weddings. The meeting was attended by ADC (R) Sargodha Fahad Mehmood while the deputy commissioners and social welfare officers of Khushab, Mianwali, and Bhakkar joined via video link.