Mass wedding under 'Dhee Rani' programme on Apr 28

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) A meeting, chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Syed Waseem Hassan Shah, was held to review preparations for mass wedding ceremony under Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s flagship 'Dhee Rani' programme.

Under the second phase of the initiative, 59 deserving couples from Lodhran district are set to be married in a grand ceremony scheduled for April 28 at a local marquee.

Among the couples, one Christian couple will also be joining while two couples from district Vehari will also participate.

Each couple will receive Rs. 221,000 via ATM cards from the Punjab government, intended to support wedding expenses, dowry and gift.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner Lodhran Iram Shehzadi, Assistant Commissioner Kahror Pakka Ashraf Saleh, Deputy Director Social Welfare Nazia Sharif and other officials.