Mass weeding ceremony of 31 Orphan girls on March 25

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :The local chapter of Al-Khidmat Foundation has finalized arrangements for mass weeding ceremony of 31 Orphan girls at a local weeding hall in Batkhela, on March 25.

Provincial Vice President of Jamaat-e- Islami, Fazal Mahmood on Friday chaired a meeting to review the preparations for the mass marriages of orphan girls.

Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami , Saraj-ul-Haq will be the chief guest on the occasion.

The women wing of the foundation had arranged special gifts for the brides.

The spokesperson for the Al-Khidmat Foundation was extending support to the impoverished segments of the society in all respects.

The mass-wedding ceremonies were an initiative of the foundation for the poor people who cannot afford getting married.

He said the well-off people take a keen interest in the arrangement of the wedding for the needy people.

The spokesperson said another major initiative of the foundation was orphan care, which needed immense support from everyone.