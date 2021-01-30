Mass Youth Uplift plan for jobless AJK Youth begins

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) : Jan 30 (APP):Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan Saturday said that government was providing Rs 750 million interest free loan to the youth in the state for self-employment through setting up small business to overcome unemployment in Azad Jammu Kashmir.

Talking to a students delegation in the State metropolis, he said unemployment was one of the basic issue and the government would manage a broad-based project to impart technical education in various disciplines to the students of AJK in leading technical institutions of Pakistan. "The AJK government will bear all the expenditure of the technical education of the students from the State", he added.

Haider said recruitment against vacant positions in the State functionaries would be made purely on merit through public service commission and NTS (National Testing Service).

"The NTS will be introduced in all the departments to extend jobs to the eligible persons", he said.

The prime minister said that his government had taken difficult decisions keeping the public interest supreme and atop.

He said developmental projects were given in view of the public requirements and drastic steps were taken for the socio economic uplift of people of the state.

Steps were also taken for the uplift of the downtrodden segment of the society and public welfare projects were completed to drop the fruits of development at the door steps of the common man, he added.

Farooq Haider said that his government was now self-sufficient and self reliant economically since it had secured record volume of levies.

He asserted that it was the unequivocal manifestation of the public confidence and trust in the healthy policies of his government.

Farooq Haider said that his ruling party would form the next government again in the state by securing land slide victory in the forthcoming general elections in AJK due for this year.

APP / AHR.