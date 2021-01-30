UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mass Youth Uplift Plan For Jobless AJK Youth Begins

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 06:50 PM

Mass Youth Uplift plan for jobless AJK Youth begins

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) : Jan 30 (APP):Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan Saturday said that government was providing Rs 750 million interest free loan to the youth in the state for self-employment through setting up small business to overcome unemployment in Azad Jammu Kashmir.

Talking to a students delegation in the State metropolis, he said unemployment was one of the basic issue and the government would manage a broad-based project to impart technical education in various disciplines to the students of AJK in leading technical institutions of Pakistan. "The AJK government will bear all the expenditure of the technical education of the students from the State", he added.

Haider said recruitment against vacant positions in the State functionaries would be made purely on merit through public service commission and NTS (National Testing Service).

"The NTS will be introduced in all the departments to extend jobs to the eligible persons", he said.

The prime minister said that his government had taken difficult decisions keeping the public interest supreme and atop.

He said developmental projects were given in view of the public requirements and drastic steps were taken for the socio economic uplift of people of the state.

Steps were also taken for the uplift of the downtrodden segment of the society and public welfare projects were completed to drop the fruits of development at the door steps of the common man, he added.

Farooq Haider said that his government was now self-sufficient and self reliant economically since it had secured record volume of levies.

He asserted that it was the unequivocal manifestation of the public confidence and trust in the healthy policies of his government.

Farooq Haider said that his ruling party would form the next government again in the state by securing land slide victory in the forthcoming general elections in AJK due for this year.

APP / AHR.

Related Topics

Pakistan Loan Prime Minister Business Education Jammu Man Azad Jammu And Kashmir All From Government Merit Packaging Limited Million NTS Jobs NTS Jobs

Recent Stories

India releases poisonous water into Sutlej river, ..

48 minutes ago

Shehzad Roy expresses concerns over physical tortu ..

1 hour ago

Kashmir Solidarity Day to be observed in befitting ..

1 hour ago

PVMC conducts online session on veterinary science ..

1 hour ago

FC inaugurates water filtration plant

1 hour ago

‘Why Fawad Alam not selected earlier by Karachi- ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.