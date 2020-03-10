UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Massacre Of Indian Muslims, Lockdown In IOK Denounced

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 11:20 AM

Massacre of Indian Muslims, lockdown in IOK denounced

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :The Kuala Lumpur based non-governmental organization, Malaysian Consultative Council for Islamic Organization (MAPIM) on Tuesday has expressed deep anguish and concerns over the prevailing bloodbath targeting Muslims in India and inhuman lockdown in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

According to Kashmir Media Service, the MAPIM headed by Mohammad Azmi Abdul Hamid in a statement issued in Kuala Lumpur demanded the Indian government to immediately take action against Hindus extremist elements who targeted and killed the innocent Muslims in Delhi and destroyed their properties and mosques.

The situation of anarchy seems to be escalated by hate campaign promoted by politicians and religious fanatics with the intention of annihilating Muslims in particular.

Measures should be put in place to prevent the recurrence of such a massacre, the Council said in its statement.

The SAPIM also condemned the role of the Indian media and police in being biased against the Muslims and being complicit with the government to promote their hateful agenda of division and oppression.

"The unjust policies, laws and actions by the government have intentionally target a religious creed and this will render India unmanageable politically, socially and economically," the statement added.

Related Topics

India Delhi Occupied Kashmir Police Kuala Lumpur Muslim Media Government

Recent Stories

UAE condemns terrorist attack on presidential pala ..

37 minutes ago

Local Press: UAE taking timely measures against vi ..

52 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 10, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Ministerial Development Council reviews national i ..

10 hours ago

WHO says threat of coronavirus pandemic ‘very re ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.