Massacre of Kashmiri Muslims started in 1947 in Jammu still goes on unabated: National Front

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) Jammu Kashmir National Front (JKNF), while paying eulogizing tributes to martyrs of Jammu, has said that the massacre of Kashmiri Muslims that started in Jammu in 1947 was still going on unabated in the region despite the passage of 76 years.

In a statement issued here today, the JKNF spokesman Shafiq ur Rehman, while recalling the dreadful memories of the tragic events that shook the entire region, said, “The massacre marks the beginning of systematic genocide and ethnic cleansing of Muslims”.

The entire Muslim population, he said, was exterminated and hundreds and thousands were forced to leave their motherland. "The slaughter of Muslims on such a big scale goes down in Kashmir history as a Muslim holocaust", he said, adding that the calculated campaign of ethnic cleansing reduced the Muslim-dominated province into a minority.

He said that the dreadful massacre was carried out by Hindu extremists under the supervision of Dogra troops.

Referring to the prevailing political and human rights situation in the IoK, Rehman said that the RSS-influenced Indian government led by Modi was pursuing the same policy which seeks to erase the political and religious identity of the majority community in the region.

“Revocation of article 370, 35-A and enactment of a series of anti-Kashmiri laws by the government of India speak a lot about its dangerous designs”, the spokesman said, adding that it was high time that the global community must take effective notice of these laws that pose an existential threat to Kashmiris.