Masses Badly Rejects PDM's Ideology: Ali Muhammad

Sun 20th December 2020 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan on Sunday said masses have badly rejected ideology of (PDM) Pakistan democratic Movement.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Pakistan nation has a high level of awareness and they did not accept ideology of PDM.

It was proved from the public response in the processions of Gilgit-Baltistan and Lahore, he added.

He further said opposition parties for their personal interests presented anti-national and ant-military rhetoric which was rejected by people.

In response to a question, he said if 2018 elections were rigged then why petition of opposition was came down.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has come to power after 22 years of struggle and not through any unconstitutional means, he added.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was solving crisis of each sector, adding that people stand firm with his narrative.

